Jessica Alba confirms romance with Danny Ramirez during 'intimate' outing

Jessica Alba, Danny Ramirez confirm they are dating

Jessica Alba has confirmed her new romance with Danny Ramirez months after her split from Cash Warren.

Recently, the Fantastic Four actress was photographed kissing the Top Gun 2 actor in LA.

In a photo obtained by People magazine, the new couple can be seen sharing a sweet smooch near a parked car.

For a PDA-filled outing, Jessica donned a black jacket over a crop top and gray sweatpants, while Danny wore a black T-shirt, baseball caps, and glasses.

Just two days earlier, the actors were spotted smiling inside a car together, following a romantic date in Los Angeles.

At that time, an insider spilled to People magazine that things are "very new" between the pair.

"They're having a good time together," the source told the outlet.

Jessica's romance with Danny begins months after she announced her separation from film producer, Cash Warren.

The 44-year-old actress filed for divorce from Cash in February, citing irreconcilable differences.

Jessica first met Cash in 2004 and married him on May 19, 2008. She shares three children with ex - Honor, 17, Haven, 13, and Hayes, 7.