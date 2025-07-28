Justin Baldoni celeberates wedding anniversary amid Blake Lively case

Justin Baldoni marks 12th wedding anniversary amid legal drama

Justin Baldoni is celebrating his wedding anniversary amid legal challenges due to Blake Lively harassment case.

The 41-year-old Five Feet Apart star took to Instagram on Sunday to celebrate his 12 years of marriage with wife Emily Baldoni.

He shared a throwback photo from their wedding day alongside a loving caption.

The actor wrote, “I’d marry you again and again and again and again…”

He further added, “Happy anniversary my love. T W E L V E,” along with a red heart emoji expressing his love and affection for wife Emily.

Shortly after the actor shared the post on social media, fans and followers rush to the comment section and flooded it with well wishes.

Some fans praised the couple saying, “ Look at you two, Just the most beautiful couple, such an inspiration to so many TWELVE”

Another commented, "Love how you post about your wife without feeling the need to troll her"

Moreover, some fans also showed their support for Justin in Blake Lively case, commenting, "JUSTICE FOR JUSTIN! ???????? And Happy Anniversary cuties. The truth always prevails. ????????"



