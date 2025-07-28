Emily Baldoni pens down heartfelf wish for husband Justin Baldoni

Emily Baldoni wishes husband Justin Baldoni happy anniversary

Emily Baldoni recently marked 12th years of her marriage with It End with Us star Justin Baldoni.

Taking to Instagram, the Swedish actress shared a photo with her husband, sharing an intimate lip lock as they sat in a cosy room.

The Coherence actress captioned the post, “T W E L V E. Still madly in love with you ❤️”

She also credited their 10-year-old daughter, Maiya Baldoni, for taking the picture.

Following her post, fans and followers flooded the comment session with the best wishes for the couple, with some writing, “You know what never lies??? TIME congrats you two! Always in your corner”

Other fan commented, “Rooting and praying for you and your loved ones. You all are a the epitome of being good humans.”

Another fan wished them happy anniversary, writing, “Happy Anniversary you two! Cheers ????to another year and many more to come!”

For those unversed, Justin and Emily Baldoni got married on July 27, 2013, in Corona, California.

They share two children, a daughter Maiya, and a son Maxwell.