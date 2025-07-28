 
Geo News

Emily Baldoni pens down heartfelf wish for husband Justin Baldoni

Emily Baldoni wishes her husband Justin Baldoni amid difficult time due to Blake Lively case

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 28, 2025

Emily Baldoni wishes husband Justin Baldoni happy anniversary
Emily Baldoni wishes husband Justin Baldoni happy anniversary

Emily Baldoni recently marked 12th years of her marriage with It End with Us star Justin Baldoni.

Taking to Instagram, the Swedish actress shared a photo with her husband, sharing an intimate lip lock as they sat in a cosy room.

The Coherence actress captioned the post, “T W E L V E. Still madly in love with you ❤️”

She also credited their 10-year-old daughter, Maiya Baldoni, for taking the picture.

Following her post, fans and followers flooded the comment session with the best wishes for the couple, with some writing, “You know what never lies??? TIME congrats you two! Always in your corner”

Other fan commented, “Rooting and praying for you and your loved ones. You all are a the epitome of being good humans.”

Another fan wished them happy anniversary, writing, “Happy Anniversary you two! Cheers ????to another year and many more to come!”

Emily Baldoni pens down heartfelf wish for husband Justin Baldoni
Emily Baldoni pens down heartfelf wish for husband Justin Baldoni

For those unversed, Justin and Emily Baldoni got married on July 27, 2013, in Corona, California.

They share two children, a daughter Maiya, and a son Maxwell.

Justin Baldoni celeberates wedding anniversary amid Blake Lively case
Justin Baldoni celeberates wedding anniversary amid Blake Lively case
Jessica Alba confirms romance with Danny Ramirez during 'intimate' outing
Jessica Alba confirms romance with Danny Ramirez during 'intimate' outing
Marc Maron spends huge amount to use Taylor Swift song in new HBO special
Marc Maron spends huge amount to use Taylor Swift song in new HBO special
Travis Kelce loses his long hair as NFL season nears
Travis Kelce loses his long hair as NFL season nears
Pete Davidson shares raw thoughts on becoming a dad
Pete Davidson shares raw thoughts on becoming a dad
Phil Collins says he's in hospital amid false hospice rumours
Phil Collins says he's in hospital amid false hospice rumours
Billy Joel opens up about painful split from Christie Brinkley
Billy Joel opens up about painful split from Christie Brinkley
Rachel Zegler speaks out after leaving 'Evita' mid-performance
Rachel Zegler speaks out after leaving 'Evita' mid-performance