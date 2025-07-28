 
Pete Davidson shares raw thoughts on becoming a dad

Pete Davidson and his girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, are expecting their first child together

July 28, 2025

Pete Davidson is all set to become a dad.

In a recent chat with Extra at the Los Angeles premiere of The Pickup on Sunday, Pete revealed he is excited about welcoming his first baby with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt.

“I mean, it's the most exciting thing ever. I don't even really have words," he began. "I'm just so excited about it, and I can't I just can't wait for it. And I just… I feel like I'm finally in a place where I'm ready for it."

The comedian confessed about fatherhood that he does not know if he is ready for the new chapter, "but I feel like I'm the best I could be now, you know? I'm glad it's happening now, for sure.”

The Saturday Night alum revealed the parenting advice his costar Eddie Murphy gave him, "He goes, 'I have no advice.' He goes, 'Because you can't really tell anybody how to raise their own kid. But it's going to change your life and you're going to love it, and I'll know you'll be good at it,'" Pete noted.

"So, I mean, that's a cool thing to get from your idol, you know?” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that Elsie confirmed the pregnancy on her Instagram on July 16.

