Prince Harry did not predict Royal consequences of his ‘naivety'

Prince Harry did not realised he could get punished for ill speaking about Royals

January 30, 2025

Prince Harry did not realise speaking ill of his family on public media could lead to greater consequences.

The Duke of Sussex who is reportedly now in ‘exile,’ is told this is the result of his recklessness.

Speaking to Fox News Digital , British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard said: "A self-assured, self-titled, angry Prince Harry thought it was completely OK to publicly verbally annihilate his family.

"It is said he was naïve and didn't realise it would upset his family... He didn't realise that his actions would cause such a fallout with his family and the public."

Meanwhile, Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams also told the publication: "[Prince] Harry is in exile – [but] he chose it. It’s lonely, and he will undoubtedly miss his friends and family.

"There is no sign whatsoever of the rift in the royal family healing. King Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales have, to put it mildly, other priorities."

