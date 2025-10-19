Keith Urban collapses on stage laughing after fan says her name is ‘Nicole'

Keith Urban cracks up at fan’s name during concert

Keith Urban handled an awkward fan moment with humour during his final tour stop in Nashville.

While performing at Bridgestone Arena on Friday, the 57-year-old country star paused to chat with a fan in the crowd. “What’s your name?” he asked, according to a video posted by Nashville Experience.

When the fan replied, Urban looked puzzled and repeated, “What? I’m not going to like your name?” The fan then clarified into the mic, “It’s Nicole.”

Urban immediately dropped to the floor of the stage, dramatically laying flat as the audience erupted in laughter. After a moment, he lifted an arm to the sky in mock surrender before standing back up, smiling through the moment.

It is pertinent to mention that the interaction comes just weeks after news broke of his divorce from Nicole Kidman.

The concert marked the final stop on his High and Alive World Tour, which wrapped one day after he was forced to cancel a show in Greenville, South Carolina, due to laryngitis. Urban later apologised to fans online, saying he was under “complete vocal rest” per his doctor’s orders.

