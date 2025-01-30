Christina Haack drops bombshell about her romantic relationship choices

'Extra' actress drops bombshell about her love life mistakes

Christina Haack has finally opened up about diving into serious relationships following her split from Tarek El Moussa.

Sharing her thoughts during the premiere of The Flip Off, the 41-year-old HGTV star had a conversation with her first husband, Tarek, about why she always gets into serious relationships after a breakup.

Christina cried while explaining why she does not stay single for long following a breakup, as her third marriage with Josh Hall has been annulled.

The star of Christina on the Coast admitted she has been doing "stupid things" to numb the pain after her and Tarek’s hard split in 2016.

She confessed by saying, “I feel like I try to hide and act like I’m not affected but then I just do more stupid things to try to make myself feel better. I just keep doing it and getting into things too fast that I know aren’t right.”

In a confessional-style clip, the American investor claimed that divorce was never something she wanted to go through and it makes her want to find new relationships.

“I never wanted to get divorced. I’m the only person in my family to ever get a divorce. So I just felt like it’s safe to be back in a relationship, but ultimately, that was not safe either,” Christina mentioned.

For the unversed, the Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge alum married Tarek in 2009 and finally separated in January 2018.

Then she tied the knot with her second husband, Ant Anstead, in less than a year, i.e., December 2018.

However, her second marriage could not last long as they parted ways in September 2020 and became single by finalising their divorce in June 2021.

Notably, the Beach Bargains actress married for the third time to Josh in October 2022, but he filed for divorce in July 2024 after almost three years of marriage, saying they had “irreconcilable differences” and asking for spousal support.

It is pertinent to mention that, per PEOPLE, Christian Haack and Christopher Larocca, a businessman, have been dating each other for almost three months.