Prince Harry, Meghan Markle contemplating shock move back to UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly contemplating a shock move back to the UK five years after stepping down as senior Royals.

According to Royal expert Bronte Coy, the Duke of Sussex’s mind must have changed about the members of the Royal family after five years in exile.

The expert’s comments come after a pal of Harry said that the Duke’s priority is ensuring his family's security in the UK.

"The goal for Prince Harry is simple,” the friend said. "He wants to ensure the safety of himself and his family while in the UK so his children can know his home country and so he can help his patronages and their important work."

Discussing the statement while speaking with The Sun, Coy said, "A lot of things have changed in the past five years and it's entirely possible that, with some reflection, there's a big part of him wondering if there's a way to bring the UK back into his life."

She added, "When they left, they left in such a passionate blaze of glory - they were so disheartened and bruised by the situation they'd had back here.

"With all these things, once the dust settles and the emotion gets taken out of it a bit, the reality is he loves his home country - he talked about it in his memoir. After a few years, he probably just very much misses it."