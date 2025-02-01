Patti Smith cancels show despite being ‘fine’

Patti Smith just cancelled one of her upcoming shows upon medical advice.

The legendary musician and poet, who has been on the road with Southwalk Collective, announced that despite being in good health, they will not be performing at the latest scheduled show.

Their Instagram story stated, "Dear friends it is with much sadness that we have decided to cancel tonight's performance at Teatro Cultura Artistica.”

Leaving a reassuring note over the 78-year-old’s health, they continued, “Patti is now recovering strongly but our caring doctors say she needs a little more time to be at her best.”

"We can't be thankful enough for your continuous love, support and understanding, and for all the messages and wishes of swift recovery that we have received. We can't wait to be back in Sao Paolo as soon as possible,” Soundwalk Collective and Patti Smith concluded.

This comes as Patti herself reassured that she was “fine” after suffering from a fall on stage while performing at the Teatro Cultura Artística in Sao Paolo, Brazil, on Wednesday, January 29, 2025.

Taking to her Instagram, she uploaded a selfie of hers, writing, "This is letting everyone know that I am fine. A grossly exaggerated account is being spread by the press and social media.”

"I had some post migraine dizziness. Had a small incident, left the stage, and returned 10 minutes later and talked to the people, told them I was fine and sang them Wing and Because the night,” she added.

The singer, who was also namedropped in Taylor Swift’s track, TTPD, continued, "I was checked out by an excellent Doctor and was absolutely fine. Please do not accept any other story. With all the strife in the world, this explainable incident does not merit so much attention.

"Thank you everyone for your concern. Trust me I am fine. (sic)" Patti Smith concluded.