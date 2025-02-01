 
Kylie Jenner accepts her position in Timothee Chalamet's life: Source

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are going strong after one year of relationship

Web Desk
February 01, 2025

Kylie Jenner is reportedly letting Timothee Chalamet focus on his career.

As per the latest findings of Us Weekly, the pair are allowing each other to follow their ambitions and not “chain” each other.

“Timothée is very focused on his career,” tipped a source.

The insider also noted, “And Kylie loves being on the sidelines cheering him on.”

For those unversed, Kylie and Timothee began dating in early 2023.

“She loves that she’s in the spotlight more than her. It’s been a breath of fresh air,” they remarked before signing off from the chat.

A previous report from PEOPLE Magazine, “She's incredibly happy with him. She's never been in love like this before," the source shared. "He's great for her."

"Her family loves him," the confidant continued. "He's so discreet and always has her back. He's very much a gentleman and everything that Kylie deserves."

"They are very serious," claimed the insider at that time.

