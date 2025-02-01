Lily-Rose Depp reveals how she deals with 'nepo baby' criticism

Lily-Rose Depp has finally revealed how she deals with the negative talks about herself.

The daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis opened up about facing criticism over nepotism in a candid interview with Vanity Fair.

“I love acting. If people still want to talk s--- or see me in a certain way, then that’s not my problem. I’ve had to grow into that feeling as well,” said Lily.

The 25-year-old actress continued that her parents “are incredible artists and I have grown up with that. Respecting them both so much and what they do, and trying to find my own identity in this world, has been interesting when everybody’s thinking that you’re here for the wrong reasons or that you don’t deserve to be here.”

“You either can sit there and cry about it and be like, ‘This isn't fair!’ or you can be like, ‘Okay, I’m just going to work really, really hard and do the best that I can,’” explained The Idol actress.

For those unversed, Lily has appeared in many films including Yoga Hosers, Planetarium, and Silent Night.