Kelsea Ballerini roots for ‘best friend' Carly Pearce

February 01, 2025

Kelsea Ballerini just looked back at her decade long friendship with Carly Pearce.

In her conversation with PEOPLE magazine at the American Heart Association Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert in New York City she gushed over Pearce’s recent success and popularity surge

"Kelsea and I have been friends for over 10 years," the 34-year-old country musician said, adding, "I watched her when she had 200 or 300 people in a little club, and now she's selling out big arenas, so it was surreal."

"Nobody deserves it more," Pearce said of the 31-year-old artist who recently kicked off her North American shows.

The truck on fire singer continued, “She's my best friend in this industry, so I'm really proud of her."

Pearce also revealed that throughout her friendship with the Peter Pan hitmaker, she has also learned a thing or two from the live performances she puts on.

"I feel like she has a really amazing ability to perform like the superstar she is in front of thousands of people, but she still remains so vulnerable and honest, and you feel very connected to her, even if you're sitting all the way in the back," Carly Pearce further told the outlet, speaking of Kelsea Ballerini. 

