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Katie Price forced to delete travel page after industry outrage

Katie's agent recruitment drive sparks fierce backlash just days after the launch

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 26, 2026

Katie Price forced to delete travel page after industry outrage
This comes after Katie spoken about her efforts to recruit travel agents

Katie Price was forced to shutdown her travel business venture just two weeks after its launch, following criticism from travel industry executives.

It all began when Katie launched a travel focused Instagram page, where she and fellow TV personality Danielle Lloyd, 42, attempted to recruit agents for InteleTravel under the brand Travel Smarter Group. 

The OnlyFans star was also seen posting an advert promoting an agent recruitment session alongside Danielle.

However, it has since been observed that the travel account has been deleted amid backlash from industry figures. 

This comes after Katie spoken about her efforts to recruit travel agents.

The advert read: 'Join Katie Price and Danielle Lloyd. Hear how you can earn money from travel around your other commitments. Work flexibly. Travel more. Earn extra income.'

Katie Price forced to delete travel page after industry outrage

But the post was met with a wave of criticism, with industry insiders calling it out.

Notably, Inspire Europe chief executive Lisa Henning criticised the ad, especially following the difficulties faced by the industry amid the ongoing war in the Middle East.

She wrote, as reported by Travel Weekly: 'I very rarely comment publicly on things like adverts being posted about agent recruitment. But seeing Katie Price advertising an event to attract part-time agents this week was a step too far. '

Katie Price's PA responded to the comments, Travel Gossip reported.

She said: 'Katie has never stated that she personally books travel. She is simply sharing this platform with others to help people become independent travel agents and create an additional income – whether that be part-time or full-time.'

Danielle Lloyd works as an independent travel agent for homeworking agency Inteletravel, and advertised the collaboration to recruit agents alongside Katie.

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