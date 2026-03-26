 
Geo News

Niall Horan gives shout-out to Harry Styles new album: 'My guy'

Niall Horan gushes over One Direction bandmate Harry Styles' solo success

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 26, 2026

Niall Horan gives shout-out to Harry Styles new album: &apos;My guy&apos;
Niall Horan gushes over One Direction bandmate Harry Styles' solo success

Niall Horan is Harry Styles’ number one fan even after the One Direction split, as he continues to show his love and support for his friend and fellow artist.

The 32-year-old Irish musician listed the new Styles album on top of his current music obsessions list in a new interview, ahead of the release of his album Dinner Party.

The This Town hitmaker couldn’t even choose one favourite track from the Grammy winner’s album as he said, “How could I not talk about my guy Harry’s album? I love Taste Back, Are You Listening Yet? as well. And Pop is clearly the best on the project. Aperture is incredible too.”

Horan continued, “What I love about Harry is that he can change his sound, but his writing will always remain just as incredible!”

The One Direction alum has his own album coming out on June 3, but until then, he is fully streaming Kiss All The Time, Disco, Occasionally.

Previously speaking in a radio interview, the Slow Hands singer shared his review of Styles’ comeback song, Aperture, saying, “Aw, I’m delighted for him! It’s a great song. Obviously, it completely like change of sound but yeah, it’s a banger.”

At the time, he shared that he couldn’t wait to hear it live because he knew it would sound great.

Elton John celebrates birthday with very familiar face
Elton John celebrates birthday with very familiar face
Katie Price forced to delete travel page after industry outrage
Katie Price forced to delete travel page after industry outrage
Christina Ricci takes internet by storm with savage response to bodyshaming
Christina Ricci takes internet by storm with savage response to bodyshaming
Katie Price shows off busty gym snap and diamond rings during Dubai trip
Katie Price shows off busty gym snap and diamond rings during Dubai trip
BTS ARMY gets emotional as group returns with 'ARIRANG'
BTS ARMY gets emotional as group returns with 'ARIRANG'
Shia LaBeouf lands in new legal troubles with ex FKA Twigs after settlement
Shia LaBeouf lands in new legal troubles with ex FKA Twigs after settlement
Shaquille O'Neal reacts to claims he DMed Sabrina Carpenter
Shaquille O'Neal reacts to claims he DMed Sabrina Carpenter
Chappell Roan's bodyguard finally speaks up after viral security drama
Chappell Roan's bodyguard finally speaks up after viral security drama