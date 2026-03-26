Niall Horan gives shout-out to Harry Styles new album: 'My guy'

Niall Horan gushes over One Direction bandmate Harry Styles' solo success

Niall Horan is Harry Styles’ number one fan even after the One Direction split, as he continues to show his love and support for his friend and fellow artist.

The 32-year-old Irish musician listed the new Styles album on top of his current music obsessions list in a new interview, ahead of the release of his album Dinner Party.

The This Town hitmaker couldn’t even choose one favourite track from the Grammy winner’s album as he said, “How could I not talk about my guy Harry’s album? I love Taste Back, Are You Listening Yet? as well. And Pop is clearly the best on the project. Aperture is incredible too.”

Horan continued, “What I love about Harry is that he can change his sound, but his writing will always remain just as incredible!”

The One Direction alum has his own album coming out on June 3, but until then, he is fully streaming Kiss All The Time, Disco, Occasionally.

Previously speaking in a radio interview, the Slow Hands singer shared his review of Styles’ comeback song, Aperture, saying, “Aw, I’m delighted for him! It’s a great song. Obviously, it completely like change of sound but yeah, it’s a banger.”

At the time, he shared that he couldn’t wait to hear it live because he knew it would sound great.