Katie Price shows off busty gym snap and diamond rings during Dubai trip

The ex glamour model, 47, initially tied the knot with the businessman, 42, in January just weeks after meeting

Katie Price is over the moon as she enjoys the blast with her new husband, Lee Andrews, after they posted for a Instagram selfie in Dubai on Tuesday.

The ex glamour model, 47, initially tied the knot with the businessman, 42, in January just weeks after meeting, before holding a second, legal ceremony.

The move shocked fans and family alike, particularly amid reports alleging that Lee is a scammer.

In the picture, Katie put on a busty display in a skimpy vest while doing biceps curls.

She captioned the post: 'We are always laughing and joking. So happy.'

The mother-of-five was also treated to a huge diamond ring as she marked her one-month wedding anniversary.

Showing off both her dazzling rings, Katie wrote: 'Love my engagement ring and anniversary ring.'

Despite the ongoing reginal tensions, Katie was eager to meet Lee, as she was spotted at Gatwick Airport ahead of her trip.

She later told her fans that she would do anything to be with her new partner.

However, Katie's family remains concerned that she could end up stranded in Dubai if the situation in Iran escalates, leaving her thousands of miles away from her children.

Moreover, this is not the only worry for her family, as they believe she may be in denial about 42-year-old Lee's true identity.

Despite repeated warnings that the self-proclaimed millionaire is not who he claims to be, the newlywed appears to be ignoring the red flags since tying the knot in January, less than two weeks after meeting him.