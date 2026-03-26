'Harry Potter' trailer is out with confirmed 2026 release date

'Harry Potter' trailer is out with 2026 release date confirmed

The wait is nearly over. HBO has released the first trailer for its highly anticipated Harry Potter series, revealing a Christmas Day premiere date for what is set to be one of the most watched television events in years.

The trailer opens with a familiar sight, young Harry living in his cupboard under the stairs at the Dursleys' home, bullied by his cousin Dudley and told by Aunt Petunia that he is not special.

Then the Hogwarts letter arrives.

From there, audiences get their first proper look at the new cast in action: Hagrid introducing Harry to the Wizarding World, the sprint through the gateway at Platform 9¾, and the Hogwarts Express, where Harry meets Ron and Hermione for the first time.

"Are you really Harry Potter?" Ron asks.

A montage follows, showing the trio exploring the castle, Harry unwrapping a Quidditch broomstick and quick glimpses of Dumbledore, Snape, Draco Malfoy, Mr Ollivander and the Sorting Hat.

Dominic McLaughlin leads the series as Harry Potter, joined by Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger.

The wider ensemble is formidable: John Lithgow takes on Albus Dumbledore, Paapa Essiedu plays Severus Snape, a casting that has already generated significant discussion, with Janet McTeer as Professor McGonagall, Nick Frost as Hagrid, Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch, Luke Thallon as Professor Quirrell and Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley.

The series has been designed as a faithful retelling of J.K. Rowling's seven novels, with each season adapting a single book.

Season 1 premieres on HBO on 25 December, with the series expected to continue into 2027.