Shia LaBeouf lands in new legal troubles with ex FKA Twigs after settlement

Shia LaBeouf caught in reopened legal battle with FKA Twigs amid several lawsuits

FKA Twigs and Shia LaBeouf’s legal war has began once again with a new allegation filed recently, at a time when he is already deep in legal troubles.

The 38-year-old musician, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett filed a new motion Los Angeles Superior Court claiming that the Transformers star tried to “silence her” with a “settlement document containing terms that are unlawful under California’s Stand Together Against Non-Disclosure Act (STAND Act).”

The Cellophane songstress alleged that LaBeouf filed a lawsuit against her for breaching an NDA in order to get an “exorbitant” paycheck, as mentioned in the court documents obtained by Page Six.

LaBeouf filed the complaint in October, 2025 when Twigs made some statements in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

When asked by the interviewer if she felt safe, the singer said, “No I wouldn’t feel safe. I feel really passionate about being involved with organisations such as Sistah Space and No More, to help survivors in any way that I can. I think it’s less about me at this point and more about looking forward. Just, you know, moving on with my life.”

Despite claiming that the comment was against an NDA they had signed, LaBeouf dropped the lawsuit earlier this month after Twigs’ attorney requested a dismissal in court.

The new filing claims that the actor himself talked about his past relationship with Twigs in his recent Channel 5 interview allegedly breaching the NDA himself. It went on to state that the killer hitmaker is seeking “a Judicial Declaration that the [2025] settlement agreement’s NDA provisions are illegal, unenforceable, and void.”

The former couple ended their relationship with a legal battle in 2020, with Twigs accusing LaBeouf of sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress. However, they later settled the case out of court.