Graham Norton reveals truth behind NDA for Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding

Graham Norton has finally clarified that his widely reported comments about signing multiple NDAs for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding were, in fact, entirely made up, and he is somewhat baffled that anyone took them seriously.

The 62-year-old Irish presenter made the original remark during a January episode of his Wanging On podcast, when he was asked about the highly anticipated celebrity wedding and replied: "I can say nothing. I've signed so many NDAs."

The comments spread rapidly, with American outlets picking them up and reporting them as fact.

Speaking at Advertising Week Europe, Norton put the record straight when his co-host Maria McErlane asked him about the NDA story.

"I don't know, no [I have not signed a non-disclosure agreement]," he said.

"I said that as a joke on the podcast. I said, 'Oh, I've signed all these NDAs,' and then it started getting reported as a serious thing in America. I didn't say [to] cut that out because I thought it was so obviously a joke."

Norton's connection to Swift is genuine, however. The pair bonded during an October 2025 interview on his talk show, where Swift appeared alongside actors Domhnall Gleeson, Cillian Murphy, Greta Lee and Jodie Turner-Smith.

When Gleeson expressed interest in appearing in one of her music videos, Swift took the idea and ran with it, featuring all of them, along with Norton and that evening's musical guest Lewis Capaldi, in the video for her single Opalite.

During that same appearance, Swift hinted that Norton, a self-described lifelong Swiftie, would be on the guest list.

After he asked whether she would share any wedding plans, she replied with a smile: "You'll know."

Swift also gave a loose indication of her timeline, saying she wanted to focus on album commitments first.

"I want to do the album stuff first, and the wedding is what happens after in terms of planning," she said, while promoting her album The Life of a Showgirl.

No exact date has been set for the wedding — NDAs or otherwise.