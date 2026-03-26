Shaquille O'Neal reacts to claims he DMed Sabrina Carpenter

Shaquille O'Neal has been forced to address viral screenshots purportedly showing him sending deeply inappropriate messages to Sabrina Carpenter on Instagram, and he wants everyone to know it wasn't him.

The NBA legend, 54, brought the subject up himself on his podcast, asking guest rapper Jim Jones to weigh in on whether the messages sounded like something he would write.

He then read one of the alleged DMs aloud: "Damn, baby. I would keep your f*rts in a cologne bottle and spray it on me every day. Just jokes, I'm Shaq baby, what's your name?"

In the screenshot, Carpenter, 26, is alleged to have replied: "I know who you are, you're way too famous to be sending me messages like that."

O'Neal went on to read further messages, described as growing increasingly distasteful, before dismissing the whole thing as an internet rumour.

His rebuttal was characteristically blunt. "Got way more game than that," he said, laughing.

The screenshots spread rapidly on social media before O'Neal moved to debunk them.

Carpenter is currently believed to be single following her relationship with actor Barry Keoghan. O'Neal is also single, having divorced his wife Shaunie in 2011 after nine years of marriage.

The former couple share four children.

In his playing days, the 7ft 1in centre was one of the most dominant forces in NBA history, winning four championships across stints with the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat.

He was selected first overall by the Orlando Magic in the 1992 NBA Draft and also played for the Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics before retiring.

He has since built a second career as a popular and well-regarded NBA analyst.