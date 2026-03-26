BTS ARMY gets emotional as group returns with 'ARIRANG'

After four long years, the reunion fans have been waiting for finally happened – and yes, it was every bit as chaotic and charming as expected.

BTS dropped by The Tonight Show this week, reuniting with Jimmy Fallon (or as he joked, his “almost-name twin Jimin), and the vibe? Instantly playful.

From the moment the group shuffled out in house slippers, things felt less like a TV interview and more like a cosy hangout – with millions watching.

Naturally, they brought a bit of home with them. The members introduced Fallon to Korea’s no-shoes-inside rule, even tying it back to their new track.

As Jung Kook sings in Aliens, "If you wanna hit my house, shoes off at the door, yeah we aliens."

But it was not all jokes (okay, mostly jokes). Fallon had the group go around and share what they missed about each other during their military service break – a segment that quickly turned into equal parts roasting and heartfelt appreciation.

The appearance doubles as a celebration of their new album ARIRANG, inspired by the iconic Korean folk song. The group opened up about reconnecting with their roots while still making music that hits globally.

And yes, they came prepared: performances filmed inside the Guggenheim Museum, with SWIM airing Wednesday and 2.0 set for Thursday.

Between surprise fan moments, spontaneous dancing, and Fallon geeking out over his favourite tracks, BTS proved one thing – some reunions are worth the wait.

Watch complete BTS interview on March 25, 26 at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.