Jenna Fischer nears tears as she shares her emotional battle with cancer

Jenna Fischer has opened up about her emotional battle with breast cancer.

During an appearance on Today show, The Office actress revealed that she received the heartbreaking news when she was on a hike.

“I checked the portal on the hike, and that’s when I saw words like ‘invasive,’ ‘ductal,’ ‘carcinoma,’ ‘malignant,’” said Jenna.

“And I was like, ‘Those words sound like cancer words,’” continued the 50-year-old actress. “I think the word that really got me was when we found out that I was triple-positive, and my oncologist said chemotherapy. That was when I really lost it.”

The Mean Girls alum shared that the best advice she got was to “live your life during this process.”

Jenna added that the most emotionally challenging part of her healing journey was losing her hair.