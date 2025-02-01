 
Geo News

Jenna Fischer nears tears as she shares her emotional battle with cancer

Jenna Fischer opens up about her emotional battle with breast cancer

By
Web Desk
|

February 01, 2025

Jenna Fischer nears tears as she shares her emotional battle with cancer
Jenna Fischer nears tears as she shares her emotional battle with cancer

Jenna Fischer has opened up about her emotional battle with breast cancer.

During an appearance on Today show, The Office actress revealed that she received the heartbreaking news when she was on a hike.

“I checked the portal on the hike, and that’s when I saw words like ‘invasive,’ ‘ductal,’ ‘carcinoma,’ ‘malignant,’” said Jenna.

“And I was like, ‘Those words sound like cancer words,’” continued the 50-year-old actress. “I think the word that really got me was when we found out that I was triple-positive, and my oncologist said chemotherapy. That was when I really lost it.”

The Mean Girls alum shared that the best advice she got was to “live your life during this process.”

Jenna added that the most emotionally challenging part of her healing journey was losing her hair. 

Meghan Markle reaches out to lawyers amid divorce speculations
Meghan Markle reaches out to lawyers amid divorce speculations
Will Ferrell gushes over Nicole Kidman's acting skill: 'Preternatural happened'
Will Ferrell gushes over Nicole Kidman's acting skill: 'Preternatural happened'
Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars set to pay special tribute to L.A. at Grammy Awards
Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars set to pay special tribute to L.A. at Grammy Awards
Prince Harry's IGF makes big announcement ahead of games in Canada
Prince Harry's IGF makes big announcement ahead of games in Canada
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner getting closer to irking Jennifer Lopez, John Miller?
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner getting closer to irking Jennifer Lopez, John Miller?
Rihanna steps out to support partner A$AP Rocky amid assault trial video
Rihanna steps out to support partner A$AP Rocky amid assault trial
Kaia Gerber reveals why she kept her romance with Lewis Pullman 'under wraps'
Kaia Gerber reveals why she kept her romance with Lewis Pullman 'under wraps'
Karla Sofia Gascon hate for Selena Gomez resurfaces
Karla Sofia Gascon hate for Selena Gomez resurfaces