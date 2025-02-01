 
Meghan Trainor spills her 'go-to' secret for tough days

'Been Like This' hitmaker opens up about her daily struggle and the one thing she swears by to stay strong

News Desk
February 01, 2025

The pop sensation spills her 'go-to' secret for tough days

Meghan Trainor just revealed the unexpected album that helps her through tough days.

While having a conversation with PEOPLE, 31-year-old singer-songwriter shared that Kim Petras and Sam Smith’s 2022 track Unholy is her “go-to pick-me-up” song.

The Grammy Award-winning pop artist said, "That's the only thing. I'm like, 'This is it. This is going to get me going.’”

Notably, Trainor has been open about her struggle with panic disorder and has used antidepressants and therapy for years to cope with it.

Along with those, she also uses music and exercise to take care of her mental health.

Shedding light on how music helps her get through difficult days, the To the Moon crooner noted, “It really helps my mental health when I'm working out and exercising and taking care of me."

"I work on getting more sleep. I notice if I don't get sleep, I'm angry. You know when you get hangry? I get sleep angry. Slangry,” e.l.f.’s brand ambassador added.

It is pertinent to mention that despite facing challenges with her mental health, Meghan Trainor has made her name in the music world and is set to drop a special version of her first album, Title, on March 28, 2025, to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

