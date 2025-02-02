Blake Lively pressures Justin Baldoni 'to own troubled production'

Blake Lively may have just forced Justin Baldoni to take the blame.

As the two It Ends With Us lead stars go head to head in a fierce lawsuit of harassment and defamation, the Jane The Virgin star took it upon himself to launch a website titled, Lawsuit Info, to upload the documents: Amended Complaint and Timeline of Relevant Events.

In the document where all the events have been explained alongside screenshots of conversations throughout the filming of the 2016 novel adaptation, page number 136 showed a statement that was sent to Baldoni by Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

With the date August 12, 2024, the statement began: “IT ENDS WITH US was a troubled production which we take full accountability for. We are very sorry to everyone we caused upset to privately and publicly.”

“Blake Lively, Colleen Hoover, the entire cast and crew led with professionalism every step of the way, any negativity aimed at them is ours to own. We mutually agreed that the cast would be promoting the film separately and understood why,” it further read.

The statement continued, “We have always said we are not perfect and even if unintentionally make mistakes, we will always own then. We hold ourselves accountable, it's not anyone's job but ours and that's part of being 'man enough.'”

“We will practice what we preach. We are learning and growing from the experience and we thank everyone for their patience as we find a better way to proceed,” it read further on.

The drafted paragraphs also mentioned, “We are very proud of the film and the welcome arms that it's been received. Part of our work is to have uncomfortable conversations for public growth. The film is doing that on screen and we are doing that off screen.”

'Thank you to the cast and public for the opportunity to be imperfect and to be given the space to learn and grow,” the statement issued by Lively and Reynolds to Baldoni, concluded.

Further on, according to the website, neither the Five Feet Apart director nor his team believed that releasing this statement would have the wanted results.

Baldoni’s team claimed that WME, his representative in that timeline, concurred “with Wayfarer that the statement was vague, implies culpability without substance, and fails to address the issues at hand.”

“Furthermore, if the goal was to mitigate negative online attention directed at Lively, the statement would have the opposite effect. In response, Wayfarer, Baldoni, and Heath reject the demand, firmly refusing to issue any statement falsely assuming responsibility for non-existent issues,” the team concluded.