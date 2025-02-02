 
Kate Middleton gets emotional after receiving disappointing news?

Kate Middleton releases her personal message after Prince William's statement

February 02, 2025

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton apparently got emotional after she has received a disappointing news after her husband Prince William got the similar news.

The future king received disappointing news as France rugby defeated his Wales team by 43-0 in Paris on Friday in their first Six Nations match.

Prince William became patron of the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) in 2016, taking over from his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

Following disappointing news for William, Kate Middleton took to social media and released her personal statement.

Kate sent the personal message to new England rugby captain Maro Itoje ahead of the nation's opening Six Nations clash against Ireland on Saturday.

Kate Middleton said, “Good luck to Steve, Maro and everyone involved with @EnglandRugby for your opening game of @SixNationsRugby against Ireland. C.”

However, Ireland recovered to secure bonus point 27-22 win over England, leaving Kate apparently emotional.

The future queen has been the patron of England's Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League since February 2022.

Kate Middleton has attended many rugby events, including the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

