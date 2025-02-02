 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 'pinch point' from scathing article revealed

A expert has revealed what bothered Prince Harry and Meghan Markle most about recent claims

February 02, 2025

A royal expert has shared her views on what likely annoyed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle the most about the scathing article Vanity Fair.

The Times' royal editor Kate Mansey shared her views during an appearance on Kinsey Schofield's Unfiltered podcast, saying: "My jaw hit the ground because this is a publication that has been mostly supportive of the Sussexes."

The article reinforced previous reports of bullying about Meghan, and even alleged that the Duke of Sussex would be happy if his wife was the one earning all the money for their household. The Sussexes' neighbors also shared their opinions on the couple.

She explained: "I wondered what they [Harry and Meghan] would be most concerned about. One of the things that would have annoyed them quite a lot is that they were bad neighbors. That they had brought their neighborhood into disgrace with all the celebrity they had brought to the area."

After the article was published, Prince Harry and Meghan’s neighbor actress Sharon Stone spoke out in their defense, telling Hello! Magazine: "They're a part of our community, they've become a giving, caring, participating part of our community."

