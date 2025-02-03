Prince Harry warned to keep low profile in US, here's why

Prince Harry’s visa is reportedly in trouble amid his memoir confessions.



The Duke of Sussex, who could be in trouble with his comments on marijuana and cocaine intake in book ‘Spare’, has caught the eyes of the new American President, Donald Trump.

Reporter Bronte Coy said his visa fight is "concerning".

She said: "The new US President has made no secret about his position on it. He's been asked about it so many times over the years.

"I genuinely believe Donald Trump has much more important things to be dealing with.

"But it's probably something that's not going away especially as it continues to get this attention.

The expert added: "I think that in itself will be concerning because The Heritage Foundation, who is the one pushing to have the application made public, has also lobbied and urged Donald Trump to intervene.

"It has said this is about accountability and no one is above the law which is also concerning if they maintain that level of profile on the case,” the expert noted.