Zendaya close pal talks about feelings amid her 'engagement'

Law Roach talks about Zendaya and Tom Holland’s engagement

February 03, 2025


 

Law Roach is opening up about Zendaya’s engagement to Tom Holland.

The image architect, who attended the Fourth Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala in Los Angeles, revealed that he is very happy for his client and friend, Zendaya.

"How do I feel about what? Happy," he tells PEOPLE. "There's nothing else much to say about that."

This comes as another source revealed that "everyone close to the couple knew an engagement was happening.”

Speaking further about the Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala, that celebrates black-owned businesses, Law Roach continued: "Black excellence, I mean, it's just excellence.”

"It's just being excellent, being the best or trying to be the best at what you do or who you are and all those things," he continues. "So yeah, it's about being excellent, period."

