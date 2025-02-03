Jessica Simpson gives insights into upcoming music after Eric Johnson split

Jessica Simpson shared behind-the-scene glimpses of her upcoming music after her shock separation from her husband Eric Johnson.

The 44-year-old actress took to her official Instagram account to give some insights into a recording studio where she was working for her new project which is slated to be released in a few weeks.

The Duke Of Hazzard star labeled her upcoming work as the "soundtrack to my soul."

In the snaps, Simpson can be seen sitting in a studio room surrounded by candles while putting the album together.

The singer let her pictures speak and chose to keep the snaps without any caption.

The post came after an Insider revealed to DailyMail that Simpson had "already recorded a heartbreak album" following her split from Johnson.

Moreover, People reported that she issued a statement to the outlet, revealing she and her estranged husband "have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage."

"Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."