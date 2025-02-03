Grammy 2025: Chappell Roan dishes on 'dehumanized' attitude of labels

Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, professionally known as Chappell Roan, has taken home her first ever Grammy award for the best new artist.

The Good Luck, Babe! singer beat out Doechii, Benson Boone, RAYE, Shaboozey and Teddy Swims for the award.

"I told myself, if I ever won a Grammy and I got to stand up here in front of the most powerful people in music,” the 26-year-old singer began her acceptance speech by saying.

“I would demand that labels in the industry profiting millions of dollars off of artists would offer a livable wage and healthcare, especially to developing artists."

In 2015, Roan signed to Atlantic Records under the name of Chappell Roan at the age of 17 and released her first original song Die Young in 2017.

"Because I got signed so young, I got signed as a minor, and when I got dropped," she told the audience. "I had zero job experience under my belt and like most people."

"I had … quite a difficult time finding a job in the pandemic and [could not] afford insurance.”

After dropping from the label which cited her song as "underperforming" in 2020, the songstress reportedly worked at a donut shop in Missouri.

“It was devastating to feel so committed to my art and feel so betrayed by the system and dehumanized," the Pink Pony Club singer continued.

"If my label had prioritized it, I could have been provided care for a company I was giving everything to.”

"So record labels need to treat their artists as valuable employees with a livable wage and health insurance and protection.” Roan concluded by saying, “Labels, we got you, but do you got us?"