 
Geo News

Grammy 2025: Chappell Roan dishes on 'dehumanized' attitude of labels

Chappell Roan earned her first ever Grammy award for the best new artist 2025

By
Web Desk
|

February 03, 2025

Grammy 2025: Chappell Roan dishes on dehumanized attitude of labels
Grammy 2025: Chappell Roan dishes on 'dehumanized' attitude of labels

Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, professionally known as Chappell Roan, has taken home her first ever Grammy award for the best new artist.

The Good Luck, Babe! singer beat out Doechii, Benson Boone, RAYE, Shaboozey and Teddy Swims for the award.

"I told myself, if I ever won a Grammy and I got to stand up here in front of the most powerful people in music,” the 26-year-old singer began her acceptance speech by saying.

“I would demand that labels in the industry profiting millions of dollars off of artists would offer a livable wage and healthcare, especially to developing artists."

In 2015, Roan signed to Atlantic Records under the name of Chappell Roan at the age of 17 and released her first original song Die Young in 2017.

"Because I got signed so young, I got signed as a minor, and when I got dropped," she told the audience. "I had zero job experience under my belt and like most people." 

"I had … quite a difficult time finding a job in the pandemic and [could not] afford insurance.”

After dropping from the label which cited her song as "underperforming" in 2020, the songstress reportedly worked at a donut shop in Missouri.

“It was devastating to feel so committed to my art and feel so betrayed by the system and dehumanized," the Pink Pony Club singer continued.

"If my label had prioritized it, I could have been provided care for a company I was giving everything to.”

"So record labels need to treat their artists as valuable employees with a livable wage and health insurance and protection.” Roan concluded by saying, “Labels, we got you, but do you got us?"

Beyonce makes history at 2025 Grammy Awards with big win video
Beyonce makes history at 2025 Grammy Awards with big win
Meghan Markle desperate for ‘influential endorsement' amid growing criticism
Meghan Markle desperate for ‘influential endorsement' amid growing criticism
King Charles, Queen Camilla to ditch anniversary celebrations for Royal duty?
King Charles, Queen Camilla to ditch anniversary celebrations for Royal duty?
King Charles to outshine Prince Harry, Meghan Markle with new move
King Charles to outshine Prince Harry, Meghan Markle with new move
Hilaria Baldwin gives insider view of raising four boys
Hilaria Baldwin gives insider view of raising four boys
Prince Harry warned to keep low profile in US, here's why video
Prince Harry warned to keep low profile in US, here's why
Kim Kardashian's hairstylist proves the new hairstyle is real
Kim Kardashian's hairstylist proves the new hairstyle is real
Zendaya close pal talks about feelings amid her ‘engagement' video
Zendaya close pal talks about feelings amid her ‘engagement'