Chrissy Teigen supports Selena Gomez amid White House controversy

Chrissy Teigen is defending Selena Gomez after the White House slammed the singer over her “tearful” clip about deportations of undocumented migrants.

Recently, the Calm Down hitmaker uploaded a since-deleted video of herself on her Instagram account in which she got emotional while sharing her concerns over Trump's deportation policy.

In response, the White House administration posted on X a clip of mothers whose children were raped or murdered by undocumented people slamming the actress for backing the deported ones.

Now, Chrissy has shared her thoughts on the issue to her Instagram stories reposting a People magazine article about the White House's response against Selena.

“Having empathy is now something gross and weird,” penned the musician John Legend’s wife. “We love you @selenagomez and boy does the White House have a lot of time on their hands for the dumbest thing ever.”

“You want cheaper eggs? Too bad! Too many people to roast online. Maybe later,” added the TV personality.