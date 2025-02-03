Prince George faces major challenges adopting to Royal life

Prince George reportedly facing trouble adopting to Royal life as he is not comfortable with public attention despite attending several high-profile events, claimed expert.

The young royal, who is second-in-line to the British throne, has accompanied his father, Prince William, to major sporting events, including the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France and the FA Cup final at Wembley.

However, royal expert Roya Nikkhah claimed that George remains hesitant in front of cameras and media scrutiny.

While acknowledging his growing presence in royal engagements, Nikkhah said on The Royals with Roya and Kate that she can understand George’s discomfort.

She said of William and Kate Middleton’s son, "He has done some already, he's been at the rugby a few times.”

“I've been at the rugby with him and he's still not totally comfortable in front of the cameras and in front of the media.

"I don't blame him, he's got a lifetime of it ahead of him."