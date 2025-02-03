Bianca Censori could face jail after Grammys walk?

At the 67th Grammy Awards, Bianca Censori and Kanye West made an appearance, leading some reports to say that she may have invited legal trouble.



Her shocking fashion choice, a see-through dress, WalesOnline reported, may have violated a California law.

According to California Penal Code 314(1), indecent exposure is "when a person exposes his or her naked body or genitals in front of anyone who could be annoyed or offended by it."

However, the act should be "willful and lewd" to be criminal. To be convicted, one must "intentionally expose your genitals or naked body; expose yourself in front of someone who might be offended or annoyed by it; intend to direct attention to yourself; and intend to sexually gratify yourself or offend someone else when you do it."

Initially, a misdemeanor charge will be given for the first-time charge, with penalties including up to six months in jail or a fine of £800.

It is not the first time Ye's wife Bianca has courted legal trouble. In the last few years, she visited Europe in shocking outfits that reportedly irked the authorities and fans in Italy and France.