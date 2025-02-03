Jennifer Garner drops surprise birthday tribute to Ina Garten

Jennifer Garner recently celebrated her long-time friend, culinary icon Ina Garten, on her birthday.

The 52-year-old actress posted a photograph on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, February 2.

In the picture, the Elektra actress can be seen eating a burger with celebrity chef Ina to wish her a happy 77th birthday.

Smiling for the picture, which was first taken at In-N-Out in 2018, Jennifer and her pal wore black outfits.

Per PEOPLE, at the time, she shared the snap and scribbled, “Only the best for my friend @jennifer.garner — dinner at @innout after my show in Costa Mesa, CA!! What a fun way to wrap up my fall book tour! #CookLikeaPro."

Now in the throwback photo, Jennifer also penned a caption that read, “Happy birthday, @inagarten [heart emoji].”

Notably, this came after Ina revealed that she was having a "watch party for the 2025 Grammys" at her home on Sunday, February 2.

Sharing it on her Instagram, she wrote, "The Grammys are this weekend and I’ve invited some friends to watch with us!"

The Barefoot in London star added, "I have a few guidelines for parties: It may seem obvious but invite people you really want to see - it makes a better party! Second, invite a mix of people from different worlds who will like each other.”

"And if it’s a cocktail party, I plan a menu with food that’s fun (and easy!) to eat without plates and forks. You certainly don’t have to make this entire menu on Sunday, but here are some suggestions to get your party started!" Ina concluded by giving a suggestion.