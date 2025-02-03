King Charles issues orders in Meghan Markle's favour

A sign of the influence King Charles wields over his family was witnessed recently when the royals announced the arrival of Princess Beatrice's daughter.

The announcement regarding the birth was made by the official social media accounts of The Royal Family.

The statement said Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's daughter Athena Elizabeth Rose was born on January 22, 2025.

The announcement came seven days after the child was actually born. It was only after the news was shared by the king on his social media accounts, Mapelli Mozzi, Athena's father and Princess Eugenie, the child's aunt, put it on their Instagram accounts.

It happened almost simultaneously. There was only a gap of a few minutes between the two posts shared by the king's social media team and the child's father- meaning that even Mapelli had to seek the monarch's approval to share the news.

If simultaneous social media posts regarding the birth of the royal child mean anything, they aims to show the world that nothing is leaked to the media unless the monarch decides to make it public.

It also strengthen the notion that King Charles holds a strong grip over his family and nobody, even the the non-royal men married into the Windsor family, dare defy him.

The recent development also draws people's attention towards changes made to royal website in favor of Meghan Markle.

Last year the Duchess of Sussex got a link from the Royal Family's official website redirecting the traffic to her Sussex.com.

Meghan's profile on the royal website provides a glimpse into her official and non-official work and informs the users of her new website where they can find more about her work.

After witnessing the King's influence, those who previously believed that it was Kate Middleton who approved the changes on the royal website in Meghan Markle's favour, are now convinced that the king himself had decided to show support to the wife of Prince Harry.

King Charles apparently approved the changes after being diagnosed with cancer.