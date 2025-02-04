Lily Collins displays sweet moment with newborn of daughter Tove

 
February 04, 2025

Actress Lily Collins shared the first photo of herself with her newborn daughter, Tove, just a day after her husband, Charlie McDowell, responded to criticism over their decision to use a surrogate.

The Emily in Paris star reposted an image from McDowell’s Instagram, showing her pushing a stroller while taking a walk.

Dressed in a maroon long-sleeve shirt and dark leggings, Collins’ face was not visible in the photo, which she captioned, "Utter bliss."

According to Daily Mail, the couple’s joyous announcement, however, was met with mixed reactions online.

Moreover, some social media users criticized their decision, with comments likening surrogacy to "human trafficking" and accusing wealthy individuals of "renting women’s bodies."

In response, McDowell defended their choice, stating, "It's OK to not be an expert on surrogacy... but it’s not OK to spread hateful words, especially about a beautiful baby girl who has brought love into our lives," as per the  publication.

Furthermore, Collins and McDowell, son of veteran actor Malcolm McDowell, began dating in 2019 and married in 2021.

Meanwhile, they have not disclosed their reasons for choosing surrogacy, Collins has previously opened up about struggles with an eating disorder that affected her ability to conceive.

