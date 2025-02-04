King Charles rendered helpless as new challenge arises

US President Donald Trump has apparently pitted Canadians against the Americans with his remarks that Canada should become the 51s state of the United States.

People in Canada are already using social media, calling for the boycott of US products.

Canadians have been angry since US President Donald Trump started posting comments on social media about absorbing Canada as the 51st state.

Canadians have canceled trips south of the border, boycotted U.S. alcohol and other products and even booed at sporting events after U.S. President Donald Trump announced 25% tariffs on most of Canada's goods on Saturday.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau immediately announced retaliatory tariffs on C$155 billion ($107 billion) of U.S. goods. Those on C$30 billion will take effect on Tuesday, the same day as most of Trump's tariffs, and duties on the remaining C$125 billion in 21 days, Trudeau said.

Some Facebook groups in Canada are encouraging people to boycott American goods. Some users said they have cancelled Netflix and are trying not to use Amazon.

Trudeau also encouraged Canadians to buy local and vacation in Canada, a sentiment echoed by many local officials.

The positions of Head of State and Head of Government in Canada are held by separate people.

The Prime Minister is the Head of Government, and the Monarch – currently His Majesty King Charles III – is the Head of State.

The Monarch’s powers and responsibilities are established and limited by the Canadian Constitution and several other laws.

Canada shares its Monarch with several other Commonwealth realms such as Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom. The Monarch’s role within each country is unique and independent from the others.

King Charles III refers to the people of the Commonwealth as the "Family of Nations". He has also described the Commonwealth as an association of people who share values, purpose, and action.

Donald Trump received a private message from King Charles ahead of his inauguration. King Charles met nine U.S. presidents in his lifetime, and now he will have a second president during his reign.

It's not known what King Charles is thinking about Donald Trump's comments about making Canada as the 51st state of the US, but if he has to make his position clear at any point in the future, the eldest son of the Queen Elizabeth II will have no choice but to stand by the people of Canada.

In this case, the father of Prince William and Prince Harry will be at the receiving end of harsh criticism from Donald Trump.

The king is currently in no position to voice his thoughts about the threats and actions being used by Trump against the people of Canada.

But anti-monarchists could use his "silence" on the matter against the monarch and urge the Canadians to remove him as him as head of the state,

Keeping in view their campaign against the monarchy, it won't be difficult for them to portray his constitutional position as a sign of weakness.