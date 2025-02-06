How Princess Kate deals with Prince William's 'fractious' moments?

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales reportedly plays a crucial part in keeping her husband Prince William calm.

A new royal book, titled, Yes Ma’am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants, reveals details about how Kate treats the Prince of Wales.

Author Tom Quinn writes in the book that both William and his father King Charles have a tendency to become irritated if things don't go their way.

He states, "Protocol means suits must be pressed and laid out after a period of consultation the night before; shoes must be polished, ties chosen. Baths must be run at precisely the same time each day and both King Charles and the Prince of Wales, Prince William, are prone to tantrums if things are not done to their liking."

He added that a former royal staff member said, "They both get irritated very quickly. they are very picky. It comes naturally to them."

The book further shares that Kate has a unique way of handling William's moods, sharing that the source stated, "I don't know where William would be without Kate - she hasn't had everything done for her throughout her life, so she calms him down when he gets a bit fractious. She said he sometimes has to be treated as her fourth child."

The future King and Queen, Prince William and Princess Kate, who tied the knot in 2011, are parents to three royal kids, George, Charlotte, and Louis.