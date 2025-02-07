Meghan Markle's dislike for Kate Middleton's eagerness with Buckingham Palace gets exposed

Meghan Markle reportedly had negative thoughts about Kate Middleton’s ‘eager’ attitude when it came to pleasing Buckingham Palace.

The entire thing has been brought to light by an inside source, during their conversation with Tom Quinn, for his Times piece.

Amid that chat the source noted that, Kate was “just too eager to please, too much a goody-two-shoes girl” in Meghan’s eyes.

According to the insider, this was because “Kate is someone who slowly and carefully absorbs the atmosphere of a place, the relationship between people and the rules.”

“She doesn’t jump in straight away and try to change everything to suit her way of thinking. She bides her time and is very intelligent and intuitive about other people, what they do and how they behave.”

“She was also coached — not just by William, who wanted Kate to avoid the problems his mother had encountered, but also by the staff.”

Not to mention, “Kate was always happy to accept advice both from the lower staff, with whom she got on very well, and from the courtiers, even though some of them were initially very snooty about her.

The same source also noted that “it was the same kind of backbiting gossipy criticism that Meghan had to put up with, but Kate is actually a much stronger person than Meghan in many ways.”

And the difference between the two stems from the fact that, “what Meghan saw as Kate being pushed around, Kate saw as an essential part of being a member of the royal family.”

Before concluding the same source also shared their own two cents on the matter and admitted, “Kate’s view of Meghan was always implied rather than spoken, I think. It was that Meghan thought she knew better than an institution that had been in business for 1,000 years and more. Kate was never going to buy that.”