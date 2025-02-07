Inside Britney Spears' equine therapy experience which gives her peace

Britney Spears has turned to equine therapy to get over the trauma of past situations

Following the troubling years of her conservatorship and divorce from Sam Asghari, Britney Spears has found some peace through equine therapy.

“Britney loves horseback riding, but that’s not what equine therapy is,” a source told Life & Style. “Yes, she does do some riding, but it’s more about being with the horses and a therapist because it’s more about just being with the horses, feeding them, watering them, grooming them, it’s about being in their calming presence and also working with a therapist at the same time.”

The singer herself opened up about the therapy on her Instagram account, writing, “I do equine therapy every Tuesday and Saturday because I’ve been so traumatized by people …”

Equine-assisted therapy, or EAT, uses engaging with horses in animal-assisted psychotherapy. Traumatized veterans are now referred to therapists who use this kind of therapy.

“It might sound kooky to some people,” the source remarked, adding, “It’s actually been proven to help people in so many ways, not just with emotional regulation but also with trust, and even with life skills.”

The mole noted that while “Britney is doing all kinds of therapy,” she “says working with the horses has given her the most peace.”

They added: “She’s going a couple of times a week now, but she’s even talking about getting her own ranch so that she can have horses right on her property and be with them any time she wants.”