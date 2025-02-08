Cameron Diaz delights at 'reformed' Hollywood

Many things can change in ten years, as Cameron Diaz attests while pointing to the changes in the industry.



Her return in the upcoming Netflix film Back In Action marked the actress's comeback after a ten-year hiatus.

Returning to the set, she observed that the industry's environment had improved a lot.

The Holiday actress credited the #MeToo movement, explaining on Skip Intro podcast, “The industry is so different. I mean, I definitely have to say that MeToo changed everything. You walk on to the set and it is different.”

“There was always just like that one guy, you know, on set, that you were like, 'God, here he comes again,” she continued.

“There was always layers and layers of inappropriateness that you just kind of had to put up with,” the 52-year-old said.

Besides this, Cameron said the Human Resources, ahead of shooting, shared an 'anonymous hotline' for cast and crew to report any issues, given that she had given up on acting because of inappropriateness on sets.

'I was like, 'Wow, that's amazing'. The level of security and safety you feel as a woman now on set is great. I had never felt that before this film', Cameron concluded.