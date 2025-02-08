 
Geo News

Cameron Diaz delights at 'reformed' Hollywood

Cameron Diaz opens up about the changes that went on in the industry in her absence

By
Web Desk
|

February 08, 2025

Cameron Diaz delights at reformed Hollywood
Cameron Diaz delights at 'reformed' Hollywood

Many things can change in ten years, as Cameron Diaz attests while pointing to the changes in the industry.

Her return in the upcoming Netflix film Back In Action marked the actress's comeback after a ten-year hiatus.

Returning to the set, she observed that the industry's environment had improved a lot.

The Holiday actress credited the #MeToo movement, explaining on Skip Intro podcast, “The industry is so different. I mean, I definitely have to say that MeToo changed everything. You walk on to the set and it is different.”

“There was always just like that one guy, you know, on set, that you were like, 'God, here he comes again,” she continued.

“There was always layers and layers of inappropriateness that you just kind of had to put up with,” the 52-year-old said.

Besides this, Cameron said the Human Resources, ahead of shooting, shared an 'anonymous hotline' for cast and crew to report any issues, given that she had given up on acting because of inappropriateness on sets.

'I was like, 'Wow, that's amazing'. The level of security and safety you feel as a woman now on set is great. I had never felt that before this film', Cameron concluded.

Adam Brody honours wife Leighton Meester with emotional tribute
Adam Brody honours wife Leighton Meester with emotional tribute
Jeff Daniels recalls regret over filming 'Dumb and Dumber'
Jeff Daniels recalls regret over filming 'Dumb and Dumber'
Meghan Markle says Harry means a lot to her in first speech in Canada
Meghan Markle says Harry means a lot to her in first speech in Canada
John M. Chu shares insight on ‘Wicked: For Good' editing video
John M. Chu shares insight on ‘Wicked: For Good' editing
Hiroyuki Sanada, 'Shogun' creators share major updates on season 2
Hiroyuki Sanada, 'Shogun' creators share major updates on season 2
Tom Cruise teases fans over future of ‘Mission Impossible'
Tom Cruise teases fans over future of ‘Mission Impossible'
Kendrick Lamar, Timothée Chalamet get candid about professional life video
Kendrick Lamar, Timothée Chalamet get candid about professional life
Prince Harry's message to King Charles related to Archie, Lilibet exposed
Prince Harry's message to King Charles related to Archie, Lilibet exposed