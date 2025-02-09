Denzel Washington reveals shocking struggles with speech

Denzel Washington just talked about how he is struggling to speak.

The 70-year-old iconic actor, spoke to The New York Times, revealing how he "bit his tongue almost half-off" a few months ago and now that has him "forced to slow down" as he deals with his "swollen mouth organ.”

This revelation came when The Equalizer star was asked of religion’s involvement in his career, to which he answered, "That’s why you pray every day. I’m like, OK, Lord, I’m here, I think this is what you wanted me to do. Now I’m not sure why, but one can say coincidence and serendipity and all those things.”

Washington continued, “I bit my tongue almost half-off a few months ago. It’s affecting my speech. It forces me to slow down. I have to use it. I have a line: ‘Whither will you that I go to answer this your charge?' It’s hard because my tongue is swollen. It has affected everything."

Denzel Washington however, did not specify how he came to cause himself the injury nor did he talk about any medical treatment he opted for to deal with it.

Though, the Oscar-winning actor did proceed to clarify how he tries to incorporate religious perspectives in daily life, saying, "At this point, everything I’m doing is through the lens of what God thinks, not what they think. I don’t know what they think. You go down that hole, you’ll never come out of that.”