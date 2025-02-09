Martin Scorsese gushes over director Robert Eggers

Martin Scorsese is a fan of horror flicks, and his passion for the genre draws him to Robert Eggers.



His latest vampire film, Nosferatu, has received rave reviews, including the legendary director in it.

He told Turner Classic Movies' Dave Karger about the movie, calling it "Amazing," adding that anything this guy does is amazing. And that's one [film] you don't do much after seeing. You're still in the world. You're in Transylvania, and it's really, [laughs] whoa. Man, he's something."

Robert, who has a passion for period dramas, said his upcoming project, Werwulf, will further leave the audience shivering.

"It's a medieval werewolf movie," he shared. "It's also the darkest thing I've ever written by far."

Werwulf's official logline reads, "The script also features dialogue that was true to the time period and has translations and annotations for those uninitiated to Old English. Initially, Eggers was planning on shooting the feature in black and white, but that is no longer the case."