 
Geo News

Martin Scorsese gushes over director Robert Eggers

Martin Scorsese reflects on Robert Eggers's work in 'Nosferatu'

By
Web Desk
|

February 09, 2025

Martin Scorsese gushes over director Robert Eggers
Martin Scorsese gushes over director Robert Eggers

Martin Scorsese is a fan of horror flicks, and his passion for the genre draws him to Robert Eggers.

His latest vampire film, Nosferatu, has received rave reviews, including the legendary director in it.

He told Turner Classic Movies' Dave Karger about the movie, calling it "Amazing," adding that anything this guy does is amazing. And that's one [film] you don't do much after seeing. You're still in the world. You're in Transylvania, and it's really, [laughs] whoa. Man, he's something."

Robert, who has a passion for period dramas, said his upcoming project, Werwulf, will further leave the audience shivering.

"It's a medieval werewolf movie," he shared. "It's also the darkest thing I've ever written by far."

Werwulf's official logline reads, "The script also features dialogue that was true to the time period and has translations and annotations for those uninitiated to Old English. Initially, Eggers was planning on shooting the feature in black and white, but that is no longer the case."

Cher's kids feel 'insulted' due to Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards: Report
Cher's kids feel 'insulted' due to Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards: Report
Meghan Markle called out over ‘less professional' behaviour at Invictus Games
Meghan Markle called out over ‘less professional' behaviour at Invictus Games
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share cute moment at Invictus Games video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share cute moment at Invictus Games
Meghan Markle 'boldly' kickstarts exciting journey with Prince Harry
Meghan Markle 'boldly' kickstarts exciting journey with Prince Harry
Kristin Davis spills the beans on Hilary Swank's audition disaster
Kristin Davis spills the beans on Hilary Swank's audition disaster
Jon Hamm raves about 'SNL' creator Lorne Michaels
Jon Hamm raves about 'SNL' creator Lorne Michaels
Brittney Spencer's startling country music journey revealed
Brittney Spencer's startling country music journey revealed
Meghan Markle proves she's Prince Harry's biggest support with key move video
Meghan Markle proves she's Prince Harry's biggest support with key move