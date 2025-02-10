 
Meghan Markle recalls pregnancy cravings during eatery outing with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a trip with pal Michael Bublé

Web Desk
February 10, 2025

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a trip to one of their favorite food spots while in Canada, and the duchess recalled her pregnancy cravings.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were joined by old pal Michael Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato as they went to the Indian restaurant Vij’s on February 8 while in town for the Invictus Games.

While at the restaurant, Meghan recalled her pregnancy cravings, according to owner and head chef Vikram Vij.

The chef told Hello!: “Meghan said that during her pregnancy, she had eaten only Indian food and I told her it was the best thing for her!"

The couple have also posed with Vij and the restaurant’s staff in photos.

"They are amazing, extremely beautiful, and very friendly," Vij said of the couple.

Meanwhile, the Invictus Games opening ceremony held at C Place Stadium in Vancouver featured performances from Katy Perry, Noah Kahan, Nelly Furtado and Roxane Bruneau.

Meghan Markle shared various videos and photos from the first day o the games, which will continue till February 16.

