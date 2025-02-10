Meghan Markle's disdain of her status fearful in-laws' exposed

Meghan Markle’s thoughts on the pretty pointless rules she had to follow during her time in Queen Elizabeth’s monarchy have just come to light.

Everything about her thoughts towards this hierarchy-led institution has been brought to light by Tom Quinn, in his piece for The Times.

In his piece he recounted a conversation with a member of Meghan’s former team who got pretty candid.

This staffer started by admitting, “Meghan really disliked the hierarchy,” only because “many of the rules do seem pretty pointless and exist only so that the relative status of each senior royal is protected.”

“And the senior royals are such a sensitive bunch — if one gets a gold pen or a new car, they all want one,” the former staffer even went as far as to say.

All in all, “Meghan thought they behaved like babies,” they noted before signing off.

However, Mr Quinn didn’t end the conversation there but also referenced an instance where Prince Andrew showcased similar behaviors.

Reportedly he once had a member of staff removed from his employ because he disliked the mole on the man’s face.

another instance according to Mr Quinn was when the same happened because a separate staffer wore a nylon tie.

But that is not all, even Prince Edward was noted to have once “tore a strip off his driver” because he was “looking too often in his rear-view mirror.”