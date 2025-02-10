Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed by Invictus Games insider

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being slammed for taking attention away from the Invictus Games, especially with the Duke’s apparent jibe at Donald Trump.

In his speech during the opening ceremony of the games, Harry said: "At this moment when there is no shortage of crises, no absence of uncertainty, no lack of weak moral character in the world, the values you embody—the way you carry yourselves—not only at the Invictus Games, but each and every day… your courage, your resilience, your humanity… illuminate a path forward for us all. And for that, we thank you."

His comment about “weak moral character” was taken by many as an indirect response to Trump after the President labelled Meghan “terrible.”

Now, an Invictus Games source has dubbed Harry’s jibe a “woke distraction” and claimed that the Sussexes are taking the spotlight away from the games.

The mole told the Mail: "They have become a distraction, overshadowing the veterans who should be at the centre of it all.”

"This event should be about the veterans, not royal spectacle,” they remarked.

"While we remain committed to supporting the veterans and their families, there is growing frustration over how Harry and Meghan have dominated the narrative,” they added.

The Invictus Games opening ceremony was held at the BC Stadium in Vancouver, Canada, on February 8. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle both addressed the 40,000 people in the stadium. The ceremony also featured performances from Katy Perry, Noah Kahan, Nelly Furtado and Roxane Bruneau.