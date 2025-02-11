Prince Harry gets awkward when inquired about his Royal status

Prince Harry had an awkward interaction with an athlete at the Invictus Games in Canada after he inquired about the Duke’s Royal status.

The Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, have been taking the center since they touched down in Vancouver for the sporting event.

Harry has been in high spirits since he arrived, interacting with athletes and their families with Meghan by his side, reports revealed.

However, he landed in an awkward position when an athlete from the Ukrainian team asked him if he was “really a prince?”

"Yes I am," confirmed Harry, prompting the athlete to ask, "Where is your crown?"

Harry laughed at his question and leaned in to warmly embrace him, as per The Mirror.

This comes as King Charles allegedly contemplates removing Harry from his will as senior Royal pressurize him to punish the Duke over his antics.

“A lot of people in royal circles feel Prince Harry does not deserve a dime, and they’re leaning on Charles to cut him off,” a source told New Idea Magazine

They added, “Charles wrote his will long ago, but certain family members and courtiers are strongly urging him to update the document so as not to include Harry.”