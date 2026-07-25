New horrifying details emerges in Celeste Rivas, D4vd case

Text messages between singer David Anthony Burke, known as d4vd, and 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez were shown in court Friday.

The text messages discussions were about pregnancy, abortion and the end of their relationship.

The messages were presented on day four of a preliminary hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court. Burke, 20, is charged with killing Rivas in his Hollywood Hills home on April 23, 2025.

In a January 8, 2024 text, Rivas wrote: “Both of us aren’t able to take care of it.”

Burke replied: “I know but still.” LAPD robbery-homicide Detective Corey Farell testified the two exchanged multiple texts about abortion, birth control, Plan B and breaking up during what prosecutors allege was an illegal sexual relationship.

Prosecutors say communication began August 8, 2022, when Rivas was 11, and turned sexual in November 2023 when she was 13.

Burke was 18 at the time. Farell also testified that more than 40 images of child sexual abuse material involving Rivas and several photos of the two in sexual activity were found on Burke’s iPhone.

A month before her death, on March 14, Rivas allegedly texted: “we can be friends online and I don’t want to have anything to do with you in person anymore.”

“All we do is have sex and hang out man, I want more for myself, without a label too is insane,” she wrote.

“Yeah, boundry setting is terrible,” Burke allegedly responded.

“It’s not even that david. I want more than just that,” she replied.

Prosecutors allege Burke killed Rivas after an argument and that her remains were found September 8, 2025 in bags in the trunk of his Tesla.

The LA County Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide. Burke has pleaded not guilty and remains in LA County jail.