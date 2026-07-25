Ellen Pompeo fuels 'Grey's Anatomy' exit rumours

Ellen Pompeo was noticeably missing from Grey's Anatomy's newest cast photo, and fans wasted no time pointing it out.

The season 23 snap, shared to Instagram on 24 July, featured longtime cast members Chandra Wilson, Debbie Allen, James Pickens Jr., Camilla Luddington and Caterina Scorsone alongside new additions Trevor Jackson, Adelaide Kane, Niko Terho, Harry Shum Jr. and Anthony Hill, but no Pompeo, who has played Dr. Meredith Grey since the show premiered in 2005.

The absence didn't go unnoticed in the comments.

One fan wrote, "Ok so I'm not seeing Meredith??? The show is called Grey's Anatomy, but there's not a single 'grey' in sight."

Another joked, "GREY'S Anatomy but I don't see a GREY..LOL HAAHAHAAHAA," while others simply asked where she was.

Pompeo, who shares three children with husband Chris Ivery, led the show for its first 18 seasons before scaling back her on-screen presence starting with season 19 in 2022 to spend more time with her family.

Speaking to El País in April 2025, she explained her decision: "I've been doing it for 20 years, so it was time to step away. I have three children and I love spending time with them and I love being involved in their lives."

She added that she now enjoys "a nice balance" between work and family time.

Despite the reduced role, Pompeo has continued narrating the series and executive producing, and according to Deadline she's expected to appear in multiple episodes again this season.

Her absence from the group photo doesn't appear to signal a full departure.

The post also comes as the show says goodbye to two other longtime stars, Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver, both of whom exited at the end of last season.