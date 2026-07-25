Chuck Russell dies: Director of ‘The Mask' was 74

Chuck Russell, the director behind The Mask, A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors and The Scorpion King, has died at 74.

He was found unresponsive at his home in the San Diego area on Wednesday, and his death was confirmed by his attorney; according to TMZ, local fire crews had responded to a report of an unconscious man.

Russell began his career writing screenplays and working as a production manager and assistant director on independent films.

He met longtime collaborator Frank Darabont while serving as an executive producer on Hell Night, and went on to write the script for the Dennis Quaid thriller Dreamscape.

He made his directorial debut with A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, which restared the franchise, outgrossed its two predecessors and helped launch Patricia Arquette's career.

He followed that with the cult favourite remake of The Blob.

Russell's biggest commercial hit came in 1994 with The Mask, which introduced Cameron Diaz in her first film role and turned Jim Carrey into a household name, the film went on to earn an Oscar nomination for visual effects.

He continued directing major studio pictures through the following decade, including Eraser with Arnold Schwarzenegger and The Scorpion King, which gave Dwayne Johnson his first leading role.

After a lengthy break from filmmaking, Russell returned to directing with I Am Wrath starring John Travolta, the Indian action film Junglee, and Paradise City with Bruce Willis and Travolta.

In 2024, he directed a remake of Witchboard, telling Variety at the time that his approach to genre filmmaking centred on character: "We have to humanise these things, whether it's action or comedy or drama. You gotta get into your performers' heads. You gotta get their actual personality into their performances."