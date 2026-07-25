Lucie Jones, George Hersey celebrate arrival of first child together

The Welsh performer has been in a relationship with George since the breakdown of her eight-year marriage to Ethan Boroian

The X Factor star Lucie Jones and her partner, restaurateur George Hersey, have welcomed their first child together- a baby girl.

Congratulations to the new parents!

The singer, 34, announced the happy news on Instagram on Friday, sharing a series of adorable photos.

Lucie also revealed the sweet name she and George have chosen for their baby girl.

Lucie wrote: ‘Elowen Hersey-Jones. We are so lucky to be parents to the most perfect angel on the planet. This little girl has dropped in to change everything and we are utterly besotted.’

As the couple embarks on their sweet journey as parents, heartfelt congratulations from fans and celebrity friends have continued to pour in.

Jennifer Aniston, Ashley Roberts, McFly star Tom Fletcher's wife Giovanna, were among those to send their warm wishes to the happy couple.

The Welsh performer has been in a relationship with George since the breakdown of her eight-year marriage to Ethan Boroian.

For the unversed, Lucie rose to fame after finishing in eighth place on The X Factor in 2009.